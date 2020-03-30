Artist shares colouring page

Acclaimed Métis artist Christi Belcourt has shared a piece she created for people to colour to stay occupied during the COVID-19 crisis.

Belcourt’s painting, called “Joy” was turned into a colouring page by Mariah Meawasige, she shared on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

Hey everyone here is a free colouring page for you 🙂 . It’s from my painting called “Joy” and I got it turned into a… Posted by Christi Belcourt on Sunday, March 29, 2020

She’s encouraging people who do take on the challenge to share their results in her Facebook thread.

According to CBC, Belcourt is one of many Canadian artists to share works as colouring pages.

Christi Belcourt’s bio (from her website): Christi Belcourt is a Michif (Métis) visual artist with a deep respect for Mother Earth, the traditions and the knowledge of her people. In addition to her paintings she is also known as a community based artist, environmentalist and advocate for the lands, waters and Indigenous peoples. She is currently a lead organizer for the Onaman Collective which focuses on resurgence of language and land based practices.

She is also the lead coordinator for Walking With Our Sisters, a community-driven project that honours murdered or missing Indigenous women.

Her work Giniigaaniimenaaning (Looking Ahead) commemorates residential school survivors, their families and communities to mark the Prime Minister’s historic Apology in 2008 and is installed at Centre Block on Parliament Hill commissioned by the Government of Canada.

She was named the Aboriginal Arts Laureate by the Ontario Arts Council in 2015. In 2016 she won a Governor General’s Innovation Award and was named the winner of the 2016 Premier’s Awards in the Arts.