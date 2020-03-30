Artist hosting lessons online

A local artist, blogger, scrapbooker and photographer is hoping to get other people thinking about art during this time of social distancing.

Wilna Furstenberg has been streaming videos live that then live on her YouTube channel where she encourages people to make art and experience the joy of the process.



Furstenberg has been in the scrapbooking industry for almost 11 years, and has entered the scrapbooking hall of fame.

She won the Making Memories Idols contest too, landing a design contract for six years.

She is a product designer who designs cut files she sells in her online shop, iHeartStudio.

Her photography business is called iHeartPhoto.



Wilna had this to say about her project:

“My goal with these videos is to get people to just start making art and experience the joy of the process. I have had people from all over the world and locally telling me how much they love the projects and how soothing and fun it was for them to be painting and just trying something new.”

She is planning to do more as soon as she has time.

From the video’s description:

“I created this watercolour lesson live and I love it! I love the interaction. Paint with me and my intention is to use this illustration in an upcoming art journal page.



You can find the free drawing download here: https://www.iheartstudio.ca/watercolour