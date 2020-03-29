Province says 2 of Saskatchewan’s 22 new COVID-19 cases linked to Christopher Lake snowmobile rally supper

The provincial government announced 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including two more linked to a snowmobile rally supper held in Christopher Lake on March 14.

Previously, the government believed around 110 people attended the supper, but they now say it’s closer to 130. According to Sunday’s update, 76 have already been contacted.

With Sunday’s two new cases, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases are now linked to the event. Health experts recommend that anyone who attended the supper contact HealthLine 811 immediately.

Four more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the province’s total number of recovered cases to eight. Five patients are still in hospital, including three in acute care and two intensive care. One inpatient case is located in the north, while the rest are in Saskatoon or Regina.

Saskatchewan has reported 156 total COVID-19 cases so far. Residents between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to make up the highest number of those cases. So far 69 patients in that age category have tested positive for the virus. There are also 59 patients between the ages of 45 and 64, and 23 patients ages 65 and over. There are five individuals ages 19 and under with COVID-19. Roughly 58 per cent of COVID-19 patients are male, while roughly 42 per cent are female.

To date, lab technicians have performed 9,086 tests. That’s an increase of 838 from Saturday, March 28.

The public can direct any COVID-19 related inquires to COVDI19@health.gov.sk.ca. For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.