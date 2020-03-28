Missing Moose Jaw man thought to be in Humboldt area

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old Moose Jaw man, who may be in the Humboldt area.

Forrest Aitken was last seen in the City of Humboldt on Sunday, March 1 around 7 p.m. at a MacDonald’s restaurant on the corner of Eight Street and Eight Avenue. His family has not heard from him since March 9 and is concerned for his well-being.

Aitken is described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes and a large, red and black tattoo on his right forearm that says “Blink 182”. He is listed as 5’8” tall and 170 lbs.

Police say Aitken’s health is their primary concern. They do not believe he is a risk to himself or the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Humboldt RCMP at 1-306-682-2535. Residents can contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.