Saskatchewan as 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of which are local transmissions.

The rest are travel related.

There are now 86 confirmed cases in the province. Four people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Of those 86 cases, 69 are between the ages of 20 and 64, while 13 are ages 65 and over and four are under the age of 19.

To date, 6,270 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

