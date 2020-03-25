RCMP investigating death at Dillon residence

RCMP are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man at a residence in Dillon, Sask. on March 22.

Officers from Buffalo Narrows and Dillon RCMP were called to the residence for a disturbance, where they located two men with serious injuries. Ty Armand Lemaigre, 28, died of his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Police are treating Lemaigre’s death as suspicious.

EMS transported the second man to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to a hospital in Saskatoon for further treatment.

General Investigation Sections from Prince Albert are assisting with the investigation. So are General Investigation and Forensic Identification Sections from North Battleford, and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North.

Dillon is located west of Buffalo Narrows.