Police upgrade assault charges to second-degree murder after victim dies of injuries

Police have laid murder charges in connection with the death of a 61-year-old man who died of his injuries in hospital after being assaulted in a Prince Albert back alley.

Kenny Morin, 20, was originally charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the incident on March 15. Prince Albert police have changed the assault charge to second-degree murder after the victim died of his injuries in a Saskatoon hospital on March 20.

The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate. They are not looking for any other suspects.

Morin made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Wednesday.

The original incident occurred in a back alley near the 900 block of Ninth Street East.