SSFA 55+ Games postponed until 2021

The Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association’s 55+ Games were set to be held in Prince Albert from June 16-18.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been pushed back to July of next year following discussions with the SSFA, the Prince Albert host organizing committee and the City of Prince Albert.

“We’re looking iout for the well-being of the participants that were going to be taking part in the games, along with the volunteers, event staff and spectators,” Prince Albert host committee chair Shona Stapleton said on Tuesday.

The games got underway on March 9 with a curling competition at the Prince Albert Golf & Curling Centre, with the medals being handed out two days later.

“As we were all watching the final games on that Wednesday, it (COVID-19) was one of the biggest things that we were talking about, especially with the main part of the games coming up and what changes we might have to make,” Stapleton said.

The official dates for the 2021 edition of the 55+ Games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Canada 55+ Games have also been pushed back for a year and will be held in Kamloops, B.C. in August 2021.