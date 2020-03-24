Police investigating vandalism to accessible playground

The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the public’s help after the accessible playground at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse was vandalized.

Last Monday, the evening of Mar. 16, someone saw people driving through the playground. One was on a skidoo and the other in a white truck.

The suspects knocked down several signs, and damage to the specialized surface is currently being assessed by city crews.

Police said those responsible for the damage are subject to a $580 fine and possible vehicle seizures.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.