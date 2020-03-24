Hoback tests negative for COVID-19

Randy Hoback has tested negative for COVID-19, but the Prince Albert MP will continue to self-isolate until April 1 on the advice of Prince Albert Public Health.

Both Hoback and his wife have been in self-isolation since Saturday when World Food Programme executive director David Beasley tested positive for COVID-19. Hoback took part in a meeting with Beasley in Ottawa on March 11.

Hoback’s office issued a media release on Tuesday urging residents to maintain strict physical distancing to help stop the virus’ spread.

“Social distancing is proven to be one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of illness during an outbreak,” the statement reads. “With patience and cooperation, we can all do our part.”