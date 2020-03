The provincial government announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 72. All cases are confirmed.

Sixty per cent of the cases are male and 40 per cent are female.

According to a news release, two are 19 years of age and younger, 59 are between the ages of 20 and 64 and 11 are 65 years and older.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 5,757 tests to date.

