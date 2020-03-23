Waskeisu putting a hold on entries for Senior Men’s and Men’s Lobstick tournaments

Status of 2020 tournaments still to be determined

The Waskeisu Golf Course announced on Sunday night that all further entries for the 2020 Senior Men’s and Men’s Lobstick tournament have been put on hold for the time being as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All registered players were sent an email regarding our plans,” the course announced on their Twitter feed.

“We are not postponing or cancelling either Lobstick at this time. We are getting the appropriate information to put proper protocols in place.”

The Senior Men’s Lobstick is slated to take place on June 2-4, with the Men’s tournament running from June 8-13.

The other two major tournaments at the course, the Junior Lobstick and Ladies’ Lobstick, are held in August.

Meanwhile, the Cooke Municipal Golf Course closed their pro shop on Wednesday.

“Although this decision has not been easy for us to make, we feel it is the right thing to do based on the direction received,” the club said in a prepared statement

“With our 2020 golf season just around the corner, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Their first major event of the season is the Northern Team Championship on May 16 and 17, with the Ladies’ Northern slated for June 6 and 7.

The 2020 senior provincial championships are also taking place at Cooke from July 28-30.

Golf Saskatchewan’s season officially opens on April 15, but the organization is monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

“Similarly to Golf Canada’s response, we need to follow the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s lead in this matter and flatten the curve across the province and Canada,” Golf Saskatchewan executive director Brian Lee said.

“We might lose some playing days in 2020, but we will be better off in the long run.”