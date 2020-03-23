Sanctions on RM of Prince Albert councillor include apology

The matter that led to the expelling of RM of Prince Albert Division 5 Councillor Wayne Acorn from the council’s February 13 meeting was released in the minutes of that meeting at the council’s regular meeting on Thursday, March 19.

Acorn was suspended from all council matters until he apologized at the February meeting.

The RM released a letter following the February meeting that explained that Acorn had been removed from the meeting but did not explain further.

At the beginning of the Thursday’s meeting agenda there was an opportunity for Acorn to address the Reeve and Council. Acorn was not in attendance for the meeting. Acorn said that he was not invited to the meeting and didn’t understand why he was not contacted. Acorn will also not be commenting on the matter further as he is in discussions with his lawyer.

The final motion of the February 13 meeting by councillor Barton Franc read “That being that Councillor Wayne Acorn was found in contravention of the RM of Prince Albert’s Code of Ethics Bylaw No. 15 of 2016, Councillor Wayne Acorn is hereby suspended from representing the RM of Prince Albert No. 461 on any and all Committees, Bodies and Associations until such time that Councillor Acorn attend and complete educational training for ethical and respectful conduct as well as present a verbal and written apology to the Reeve, Council and Administration at a Regular RM of Prince Albert Council meeting. This remedial action is effective immediately.”

According to the minutes Reeve Eric Schmalz made a motion early in the meeting that Acorn be removed from the meeting for making a threatening gesture towards the Reeve. Division Councillor Franc then took the meeting In Camera to deal with an Human Resources matter. After the meeting came back in normal session Councillor Richard Wilson made a motion that “as per the Code of Ethics Bylaw No. 15 of 2016, Councillor Wayne Acorn be removed from the council meeting for making physically threatening actions towards the reeve. This resolution is for the meeting of February 13, 2020 and will require an apology.”

Councillor Micheal Grassick abstained from voting on the motion but it carried.

Administator Roxanne Roy would not comment on the matter.