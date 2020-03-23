Fresh air, fitness and free play at Little Red

Kara Thorpe, Submitted

Little Red River Park contains 1,200 acres of natural beauty, located north of the North Saskatchewan River. The park is open-year round. Activities include on-leash dog walking, snowshoeing, cross country ski trails, an unsupervised tobogganing hill and picnic sites and camp kitchens.

With three active children (two with special needs) fresh air, fitness and free play is key to staying healthy.

Yesterday, we were at Little Red for two hours and are just packing to head back out today!