The provincial government announced 14 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 66.

Sixty-five cases are confirmed, one is presumptive.

Two of the cases are in people between the ages of five and 19, with the rest being adults. Sixty-one per cent are male and 39 per cent are female.

To date, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 5,269 tests.

