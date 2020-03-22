Rosthern doctor with COVID-19 says he saw about 15 patients

Rosthern doctor Jesse Melle says he saw roughly 15 patients before self-isolating because of positive COVID-19 results.

On the Rosthern Medical Clinic’s Facebook page on Saturday, Melle announced he and his wife contracted the virus on a recent trip to Alberta. On Sunday, he shared further information on his personal Facebook account, which was then shared to the clinic’s page.

“I am only posting this because it is important information. I saw about 15 people between Monday and Tuesday,” the post reads.

Melle goes on to say he took a 14-hour overnight shift to help a pregnant colleague from potential contact. He said he still adhered to what the Saskatchewan Health Authority deemed as safe, staying six feet away from people at all times.

He said Public Health will be reaching out to all of the patients.

Melle concluded the post by saying he will no longer be on Facebook because of bullying.

“Fear mongering and misinformation is not beneficial. My family is decimated and in shambles from internet bullying. It seems lost on everyone that we are recovering from an illness,” he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs.

Use the self-assessment tool or call HealthLine 811 if you feel you may have been exposed to COVID-19.