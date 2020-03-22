FSIN calls for provincial border closures to decrease spread of COVID-19

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is asking the Government of Saskatchewan to immediately close its borders to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Saturday news release, Chief Bobby Cameron said the traffic coming in and out of Saskatchewan puts residents at an “unnecessary risk.”

“Some First Nations have already exercised their autonomy by closing their borders and are limiting traffic in and out of their communities. We are calling on this Saskatchewan Government to do the same,” said Cameron in the release.

“We are dealing with an invisible enemy and every Saskatchewan resident, First Nations and non-First Nation, must do everything necessary to protect everyone within our region. We will overcome this together, if we unite and make hard decisions for the protection of our most vulnerable populations.”

The release said FSIN Executive and staff are working remotely to update the 74 First Nations it represents. Additionally, a COVID-19 Emergency Response Team is working with federal and provincial partners.