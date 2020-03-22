COVID-19: 8 new, confirmed cases bring provincial total to 52

Saskatchewan has a total of 52 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The provincial government has announced eight new, confirmed cases of the virus between Saturday and Sunday. Thirty-three of the total cases are confirmed while 19 are presumptive.

One of the cases is someone in their late teens, but the rest are adults. Sixty-two per cent of the total cases are male and 38 per cent are female.

To date, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory in Regina has processed 4,536 COVID-19 tests.

The province’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be giving an update at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.