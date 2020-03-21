COVID-19: 18 new Sask. cases, total of 44

Saskatchewan has 18 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)—17 confirmed and one presumptive—bringing the total to 44 cases as of Saturday.

Twenty-five of the province’s total cases are confirmed and 19 are presumptive. However, moving forward, all cases reported will be confirmed because the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) now has the ability to do confirmatory testing for the virus.

The RRPL is processing over 450 tests per day.

All of the cases, both confirmed and presumptive, are people 20 years old and up, excluding one case which is still under investigation. The majority of the cases are males, at 65 per cent, and females make up 35 per cent of the total.

Public health officials are continuing contact investigations.

Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback in self-isolation

Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback is self-isolating after attending a meeting in Ottawa last Wednesday with someone who’s now tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

After getting a sore throat, Hoback contacted the Prince Albert Health Office, which told him to get tested for COVID-19. He’s expected to receive his results on Tuesday.

More to come.