The show must go on

The Prince Albert Daily Herald has always been a strong supporter of the arts in Prince Albert.

While COVID-19 has shut down the E.A. Rawlinson Centre, Arts Centre, Mann Art Gallery and other concert and performance venues and galleries, we know there are still so many talented singers, musicians, writers, painters, sculptors, photographers, poets and more who love and would love to share their work with our city’s residents.

We’ve seen videos of places on lockdown, like Italy, where people are singing from their balconies to share their music with the world.

Prince Albert is rather lacking in balconies, or weather particularly conducive to performing outside.

But what we’re not lacking is talent, spirit and heart.

Today, the Daily Herald is launching our virtual arts centre, a place for artists in our community and beyond to share their music, art, writing or other performances with the community.

We see this as an opportunity to help build community and to use our platform to provide artists with a way to share their work. Art will be published in our virtual arts centre and, if possible, in our daily print edition as well.

If you’re a musician who’s concert was cancelled, or an actor whose finely-polished monologue never made it to the stage, or an artist whose work can’t be shown on gallery walls, or a writer with stories to tell. If you’re someone who is spending your social distancing time creating, we want to hear from you. Details can be found at https://paherald.sk.ca/virtual-arts-centre/ while the submissions themselves will live at https://paherald.sk.ca/category/virtual-arts-centre/

Let’s celebrate all the great art that can bring our community together even as we physically remain apart!