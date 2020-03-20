Sask. residents now have free access to virtual health care, including COVID-19 screening

Saskatchewan residents now have free access to virtual health care services.

In the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province, patients—especially who have symptoms of the virus—are being asked to use the self-assessment tool on the government’s website or phone their physician’s office before coming into the buildings.

That’s where Lumeca comes in, said VP Marketing and Communications Tyson Liske. It’s an app connecting Saskatchewan residents to licensed doctors and nurses through text, phone or video.

Lumeca staff have been working with the Government of Saskatchewan for the past few years, and the app is now an approved service provider for virtual health care services.

“For someone who is worried or reluctant to go to a physician’s office now, they’re able to have a virtual clinic available to them at their house wherever and whenever,” said Liske.

“We just want to empower the people of Saskatchewan to take their health care into their own hands.”

Once you’ve downloaded the app on iOS or Android, you’ll create a profile and briefly describe your symptoms, request prescription refills or ask for specialist referrals.

Within as little as a few minutes, Liske explained, you’ll be connected with a doctor or a nurse and they’ll gather further information.

Then, they can diagnosis your condition, send a prescription to a pharmacy or refer you to a specialist.

Liske said he hopes the app can take some of the weight off of other health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Saskatchewan residents can seek advice through the app if they think they have the virus. The only thing you shouldn’t resort to Lumeca for is emergency situations, in which you would call 911.

“The response has been tremendous. Since posting it live yesterday, we’ve had tons of people reach out, consultations all throughout the day and all throughout the night,” he said.

“We’re in a good position to be able to continue to…grow, to step up to the demand, to help as best we can.”

Lumeca is free for all Saskatchewan residents with a valid Saskatchewan health card. The service is available 24/7 for COVID-19 screening or general health care consultations.