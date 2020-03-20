Man, 61, dies in hospital after robbery and aggravated assault

A 61-year-old man has died in hospital following a robbery and aggravated assault on Sunday on the 200 block of Ninth Street East.

A news release said the man charged in relation to this file remains in custody and charges will be amended accordingly. Police say they are not currently looking for other suspects.

The Prince Albert Police Service thanks the public for looking for video surveillance in relation to this incident. Anyone else who may have information is asked to contact police at (306) 953-4222.