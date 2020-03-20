JJ Voss to stream album release show

Roots artist JJ Voss was set to perform at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on March 26, a show that has since been cancelled.

His tour was in support of his new album, Come Along with Me. In lieu of live performances, Voss will be streaming his music live on March 20 on Facebook. Details below.

COVID-19 be damned!



Join me from the comfort and safety of your own home on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8pm CST as I play all of the songs from my new album (some for the first time publicly) on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/JJVoss.



I’ve dubbed this show the ‘Corona Lock Down Session’. I’ll be selling the new album during the concert as well as un-veiling our complete line of new merchandise with some one time, lock-down deals only available that night.



The event will be interactive and fun and I’ll be sharing some stories on what inspired me to write each song.



So mark it on your calendar as a night to sit back, fill your glass and join me on-line as we embark on a ‘make the best of a strange situation’ kind of night.



I might even have a special guest or two join me, (from a distance).



See you there!



The Corona Lockdown Session

8:00pm CST Facebook Live Stream

www.facebook.com/jjvoss

All ages