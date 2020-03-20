Jail time and fines on the way for residents who refuse self-isolation after international travel

The provincial government says fines and jail time could be coming for Saskatchewan residents who refuse to self-isolate after returning from international travel.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement on Friday after the province announced six new presumptive COVID-19 cases, including two people in their 60s who were tested in Prince Albert after travelling to Arizona.

The new rules were part of a series of measures introduced by the government on Friday. Others include a bailout package of $450 a week for a maximum of two weeks to self-isolating residents who are not covered by recent federal employment insurance programs, and a PST deferral program to help businesses struggling to make ends meet.

“Our government’s goal is to dovetail with the federal government’s very comprehensive financial support plan that was announced earlier this week,” Moe said during a media briefing on Monday. “Our plan is to support businesses and to support employees, and most importantly, it supports the opportunity to come back got work when we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.”

