City hall closed to the public

The City of Prince Albert has closed City Hall to the public.

The Emergency Operations Centre decided to close the building until further notice. City business will continue using online, email and phone service.

All March bus passes will be honoured through April 30. New monthly bus passes can still be purchased at Crescent Heights Pharmacy, Gray Chemists, Medical Pharmacy on Central and PBCN Petro Canada.

Water Bills can be paid electronically through your bank, through mailed cheque or money order or by using the dropbox by the main entrance. For new accounts, call the water department at 306-953-4340.

Business licenses can be renewed online, through the mail or dropbox or by emailing pds@citypacom or by calling 953-4370.

· For building permits, demolition permits, development permits and sign permits please complete the applicable online applications and email to pds@citypa.com or call 306-953-4370.

· Once applications are received, you will be contacted for any payment required.

Property taxes can be paid through your bank, mail or drop-box. For questions, email taxation@citypa.ca or call 953-4320.

The impound lot will be available by appointment by calling 953-4330.

For cemetery inquiries, email csd@citypa.com or call 953-4800.

Parking tickets can be paid online, by mail or by using the dropbox.

Courier deliveries will also be accepted. Couriers should call 953-4350 prior to their arrival.

The mailing address for City Hall is 1084 Central Ave., Prince Albert, SK, S6v 7P3. Do not include cash in the dropbox, use cheques or money orders only.

Council will be holding an emergency meeting Monday. The meeting will be open to the media but closed to the public. The executive committee meeting has been cancelled.

The emergency meeting will be to discuss school board election options and the city’s COVID-19 response.

What, specifically those COVID-19 discussions would entail was not available as of press time.

City reminds residents to avoid flushing toilet paper alternatives

The city used its social media accounts to remind residents on Friday that only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.

The city said that given toilet paper shortages in stores, residents should remember that wipes, Kleenex and paper towel can clog pipes and toilets, ending in expensive repairs.