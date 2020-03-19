Raiders announce ticket policy for cancelled home games

The Prince Albert Raiders are offering compensation plans for their final two home games of the regular season that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two affected games were to be held on Friday, March 13 against the Moose Jaw Warriors and on Friday, March 20 against the Saskatoon Blades.

The compensation plans are as follows:

Season Ticket Holders will receive a credit for both games on their account to be used towards their 2020-21 season tickets.

Tickets purchased by redeeming Bring A Friend coupons for the game on Friday, March 13 and/or through the Never Waste A Ticket Program for either the game on Friday March 13 or Friday, March 20 can be used as a voucher for regular season games during the 2020-21 regular season, excluding the home opener and regular season finale.

Remaining flex pack vouchers for the 2019-20 season will be accepted for regular season games during the 2020-21 season.

Single-game tickets and group packages will be handled on an individual basis.

The team is asking that all questions be sent to info@raiderhockey.com