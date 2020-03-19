Government reports 4 new presumptive COVID-19 cases

The provincial government has announced four new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, three of which are travel related.

The fourth is related to a previous case.

Saskatchewan now has 20 presumptive cases of COVID-19. Eight of those 20 have been confirmed as positive. One of those individuals is in hospital for non-Coronavirus related reasons. The other 19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is scheduled to speak to the media at 2:30 p.m. today.

More to come.