Adam Herold Hockey and Leadership Development Program expanding for next season

Over the last two years, the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation has held a hockey and leadership development program in small communities in the province.

The program will be expanding for the 2020-21 hockey season as they plan to visit three communities during the course of the year.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of nervousness right now with what’s going on in the world right now (with the COVID-19 pandemic) and how it might affect things, but we’re excited about going to another community and having the chance to reach out to more kids,” Adam’s father Russ Herold said.

“The reception so far has been really good and we’ve seen a great outpouring from instructors who want to come and help out. We thought about if we could make this work both financially and logistically, and we decided to add another community for next year.”

The program, which was established to honour the late blueliner and Prince Albert Raiders prospect who passed away at the age of 16 in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident in April 2018, provides opportunities to Saskatchewan youth to develop and refine not only their hockey skills, but also their leadership potential.

The first two camps were held in Balcarres and Gravelbourg, while this season’s camps took place in Preeceville and also saw a joint program between Alameda and Torquay.

“One of the communities came to us afterwards and they were blown away by the program,” Herold said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize just how the professional the instructors are, as we have professional power skaters, ex-pro players and professional trainers helping us out.

“The leadership aspect of the program has also been well received and we’ve had a few communities who have requested that part of the program come there if they are unable to get the full camp. Adam was a good leader and was destined to do good things in his community (Montmartre) or wherever he chose to live. The leadership part of the program allows them to see the type of person Adam was and hopefully they can pick up something from it that can make them a better person.”

Communities that are interested in applying for the camps can visit www.adamheroldlegacyfoundation.ca or contact Erin Herold at erin@heroldstrong.ca

The deadline to apply is on Tuesday, March 31.