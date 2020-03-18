Sask. confirms 8 new presumptive COVID-19 cases

The province has eight new presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total—both confirmed and presumptive—to 16. It’s also declared a state of emergency.

According to a news release, 15 of the 16 cases are currently well enough to self-isolate at home, while the other one is in hospital for health conditions unrelated to the virus.

Here’s the information provided on the eight new presumptive cases:

A person in their 30s was tested in Regina.

A person in their 40s was tested following close contact with a previously announced presumptive positive case in Saskatchewan.

A person in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon following travel from Tennessee.

A person in their 20s was tested in Saskatoon following travel to Oregon, Nevada and Edmonton.

A person was tested in Moose Jaw following their travel from Vancouver.

A person was tested in Regina following their travel from Cancun, Mexico.

A person was tested in Regina following their travel from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A person in their 40s was tested in Saskatoon following their travel from Vancouver.

“We have an instance where the contact investigation has not yet demonstrated a link to travel, which could signal local transmission. We will also see more cases linked to travel within Canada,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

Public health officials are completing contact investigations on all cases.

This is a developing story. The provincial government is set to provide an update at 2:30 p.m.

Family physicians call for employers to temporarily stop sick note requirements

Saskatchewan’s family physicians are urging employers to follow legislation temporarily removing a requirement for sick notes among the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation was passed on Tuesday, which also extends a leave to workers during a declared public health emergency.

Dr. Carla Holinaty, chair of the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s (SMA) family practice section, said physicians recognize employers’ contributions to preventing the spread of COVID-19, including having staff work from home.

However, writing sick notes puts extra work on doctors.

“(It) places extra duties on physicians at a time when they are dealing with a public health challenge that is unprecedented in its scope,” she said.

“Family physicians are putting their full effort into assisting patients with COVID-19 related issues, along with their regular patients. Their time is limited at the moment.”

The SMA represents 2,300 practicing physicians and is the provincial chapter of the Canadian Medical Association.