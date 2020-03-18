Provincial government announces $14.1B in spending

$15 million allocated towards new hospital in 2020-21, no shovels in the ground this year.

The province’s expenses will total an estimated $14.1 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year, an increase of 3.1 per cent.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer presented a pared-down version of the provincial budget Wednesday, announcing expenses but not projecting any revenue for the year. The government said it could not accurately predict what its revenue would look like given uncertainty in the global economy related to both a crash in oil prices and COVID-19.

“We considered (delaying the budget) but have decided to proceed with the budget estimates so that vital spending in health care and education and in other areas can proceed,” she said.

“This will provide stability and much-needed new spending at the start of the fiscal year.”

The spending estimates include a record $5.77 billion for health care, an increase of $211 million or 3.8 per cent, from last year. That includes $3.74 billion for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, an increase of $140.6 million. Health funding also includes $434.5 million for mental health and addictions supports and services, including a $12 million targeted increase.

Health spending also includes an additional $20 million to address surgical wait times and pay for about 3,700 additional surgeries.

Of the more than $300 million in estimated spending for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital expansion, only $15 million will be included in this year’s budget. That covers planning, design and procurement activities. Harpauer confirmed that shovels will not be in the ground this year.

An additional $2 million will cover a new CT scanner in Melfort.

The Ministry of Education also saw an increase. That department will see an increase of $86 million or 3.5 per cent to bring it to $2.57 million. School divisions will receive $1.94 billion in operating funding, a $42 million increase. That addresses enrolment growth, inflation and collective bargaining.

There is no additional funding in the education budget to address increased class size and composition.

Saskatchewan also announced a new oil infrastructure investment program to support new and expanded pipelines and terminals through a transferrable royalty credit equal to 20 per cent of the approved project expenditures.

They also announced a new PST rebate for home construction that will provide up to 42 per cent of PST paid on the purchase of a newly constructed home. The intent is to support home builders as well as families looking to buy a new home. The rebate will exclude the cost of land, which is not subject to PST. It will be applied for the period of April 1 2020 through April 1 2023.

Harpauer said the province is in a good position to weather the upcoming economic and health concerns from the spread of COVID-19. The province has $1.3 billion in liquidity in the form of short-term investments that can be converted to cash.

“We are well-positioned to manage through this challenging time and provide additional resources to address the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 as required,” Harpauer said.

The province is deferring $200 million in a planned operating debt paydown in order to have a higher cash buffer to access during the COVID-19 pandemic. it prevents the province from having to resort to borrowing to pay for emergency costs.

More to come.