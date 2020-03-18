Legion branch closed due to pandemic

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2 was closed as of Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The branch will be closed for a minimum of 14 days or as long as the provincial government recommends.

All activities at the Legion are also shut down for at least 14 days, while all sports activities are on hold until June 1.

The Legion’s provincial command office in Regina has recommended that all of its branches close their doors and that all of their events will be either cancelled or postponed until at least June.

The command office is closed until the end of March, but people will still be able to call the office as staff will be replying remotely.