2 men facing weapons-related charges after Tuesday investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) has charged two men in relation to a weapons investigation on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a suspect on outstanding warrants on the 900 block of Second Street East, as well as a second suspect under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act.

Upon further investigation, police seized three loaded, modified firearms, a homemade taser, a knife and several rounds of ammunition.

A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are facing weapons-related charges in relation to this incident.