Provincial government scales back Wednesday budget announcement due to unreliable revenue projections

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will release a scaled back version of the provincial budget on Wednesday because the province can’t rely on its revenue projections for the next fiscal year.

Harpauer will still release spending plans for the upcoming year in health, education, social services, public protection and capital spending.

“Given the rapidly changing situation, accurate revenue forecasts are not possible right now,” Harpauer said in a media release. “However, we need to move forward with the government’s spending plan for the upcoming year, so we are taking the unusual step of tabling spending estimates without the revenue forecasts. Once the situation becomes more stable, we will release a financial update, including revenue forecasts.

Harpauer added that the budget will include a “significant increase” in health funding, particularly for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which funds doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

