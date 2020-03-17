City closes facilities to public as of 4 p.m.

The City of Prince Albert has closed nearly all public facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.
City Hall is one of the few facilities that will remain open, although city administrators are urging residents to do business online or over the phone rather than visit in person. The Prince Albert airport will also remain open, as will public transit, and the landfill. Garbage and recycling pick-up will continue as usual.
“We’ve had a chance to me with our emergency response staff and to communicate the change in service to our employees,” city manager Jim Toye said in a media release. “This was a difficult decision, but one that will allow us to focus our attention on our essential services.”
Toye added that the Saskatchewan Health Authority did not recommend shutting down public facilities. Instead, low and attendance and “the need for caution” were the primary factors.
The closure went into effect at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
The complete list of city facilities that have been closed to the public:
Sports and Fitness
Alfred Jenkins Field House
Frank J. Dunn Pool
Kinsmen and Steuart Arenas (closed for the season)
Art Hauser Centre (ice remains in for now)
Kinsmen Ski and Snowboard Centre
Pro Shop at Cooke Municipal Golf Course
Parks and Recreation
Cosmopolitan Lodge
Community Clubs (includes halls and warm-up shacks)
Old Log Cabin and Little Red
Education
John M. Cuelenaere Public Library
Arts
E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts
Prince Albert Arts Centre
Mann Art Gallery
Tourism
All museums (including Prince Albert Historical Museum)
Prince Albert tourism office
Community Services
Margo Fournier Centre
Municipal Service Centre
Old City Yards
Water Treatment Plant
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Fire Hall