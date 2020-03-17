City closes facilities to public as of 4 p.m.

The City of Prince Albert has closed nearly all public facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

City Hall is one of the few facilities that will remain open, although city administrators are urging residents to do business online or over the phone rather than visit in person. The Prince Albert airport will also remain open, as will public transit, and the landfill. Garbage and recycling pick-up will continue as usual.

“We’ve had a chance to me with our emergency response staff and to communicate the change in service to our employees,” city manager Jim Toye said in a media release. “This was a difficult decision, but one that will allow us to focus our attention on our essential services.”

Toye added that the Saskatchewan Health Authority did not recommend shutting down public facilities. Instead, low and attendance and “the need for caution” were the primary factors.

The closure went into effect at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The complete list of city facilities that have been closed to the public:

Sports and Fitness

Alfred Jenkins Field House

Frank J. Dunn Pool

Kinsmen and Steuart Arenas (closed for the season)

Art Hauser Centre (ice remains in for now)

Kinsmen Ski and Snowboard Centre

Pro Shop at Cooke Municipal Golf Course

Parks and Recreation

Cosmopolitan Lodge

Community Clubs (includes halls and warm-up shacks)

Old Log Cabin and Little Red

Education

John M. Cuelenaere Public Library

Arts

E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts

Prince Albert Arts Centre

Mann Art Gallery

Tourism

All museums (including Prince Albert Historical Museum)

Prince Albert tourism office

Community Services

Margo Fournier Centre

Municipal Service Centre

Old City Yards

Water Treatment Plant

Waste Water Treatment Plant

Fire Hall