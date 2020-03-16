Province announces seventh presumptive case of COVID-19

Saskatchewan’s total number of presumptive Coronavirus cases has increased to seven, the provincial government announced Monday afternoon.

The individual is in their 60s and had recently travelled to Arizona before being tested in Regina. The resident is currently in hospital due to unrelated medical issues, according to a government media release.

Public health officials will be in touch with anyone who had close contact with this individual and may be at risk of developing COVID-10.

For the latest advice and information on prevention measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus. Anyone who has recently travelled internationally, or is experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms, is asked to call HealthLine 811.