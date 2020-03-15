One dead, two injured in snowmobile collision near Fond du Lac

RCMP say one person has died and two more are injured after two snowmobiles collided head on near Fond du Lac.

Police have not released the ages of the people involved in the collision, describing them only as male youths.

The incident occurred on March 12 at around 11 p.m. on Meech Pond, near Fond du Lac’s RCMP detachment.

One snowmobile was travelling west when it collided with a second snowmobile heading southeast. The driver of the first snowmobile was transported to a nearby medical clinic where he was pronounced dead.