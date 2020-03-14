Wild weather only issue during vintage snowmobile drag races

There can always be issues when an event is put on for the first time.

However, that wasn’t the case for the Prince Albert Snowmobile Club last Saturday at the Prince Albert Airport as they teamed up with the Saskatchewan Vintage Race Association to host the first annual Prince Albert Vintage Drag Race.

“We had so many comments from the competitors about the job that we put on and many people told us that it was the best event on the circuit of the seven that they put on all year,” said Guy St. Hilaire, who helped to organize the event along with his daughter Vanessa Brahniuk.

“There are a few kinks that we need to work out, but we’re already set to go for next year.”

The only issue during the day came with a major snowfall during the second half of the race.

“It was starting to get pretty hard to see the finish line, so we didn’t send the next heat until everyone had returned from the other end of the track,” St. Hilaire said.

“Safety becomes the most important thing in that situation and you can’t send anyone racing down the track if you don’t know if someone had a problem at the far end.”

St. Hilaire said 143 competitors came out to the event, with more than 200 races taking place.

“The track held up perfect and if it wasn’t for the weather, I’m sure we would have had half of Prince Albert there to watch, especially if we had the nice sunny skies that we saw on Sunday,” St. Hilaire said.

“We still had around 400 people there on Saturday though, so it was a pretty good turnout, even if a lot of them had to stay in their cars.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Rose Garden Hospice, but that was still being tabulated as of Friday.

“We’re still raffling off tickets for a Prince Albert Raiders jersey that is signed by all of the players from this year’s team,” St. Hilaire said.

“With no hockey taking place now…it might go for quite a bit.”