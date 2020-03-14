First medalists of SSFA 55+ Games crowned

Before all sports ground to a halt as a result of COVID-19, the 2020 edition of the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association’s 55+ Games got underway from March 9-11 at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre.

While the main games itself take place from June 16-18 around the city, the curling event was held first due to a lack of ice availability in the summer.

“To put ice in June would just be so expensive and this is also where the golf carts are kept during the summer, so it wouldn’t make sense,” games manager Felix Casavant said.

“It’s also a good way to make people aware of the games. Not many people are familiar with the fact that this has been going on since 1988 and it’s a great way to help promote it.”

When the main games get underway later this summer, it will include a variety of events such as golf, bowling, darts and pickle ball.

“The whole idea is to promote mental and physical fitness for seniors,” Casavant said.

“The big thing though is the fellowship with people getting together and competing.”

Volunteers are still needed for the event and applications can be filled on the City of Prince Albert’s website, in addition to forms for those that want to compete in the games.

The medal winners from this week’s curling event are as follows

Women 55+

Gold—Team Beth Booker (Prairie Central)

Silver—Team June Campbell (Prairie Central)

Bronze—Team Linda Bjork (Lakeland)

Mixed 65+

Gold—Team Terry Goertz (Lakeland)

Silver—Team Arnold Flegel (Regina)

Bronze—Team Lorne Voinorosky (Rivers West)

Men 65+

Gold—Team James Holm (Prairie Central)

Silver— Team Gene Meyer (Regina)

Bronze— Team Ted Olson (Lakeland)

Stick Curling

Gold—Doug Hjertaas and Rick Graham (Lakeland)

Silver—Nick Toporowski and Morley Harrison (Lakeland)

Bronze—Keith Goulet and Christian Hudon (Lakeland)