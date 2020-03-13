Victoria Hospital Foundation postpones annual Doctor’s Gala

The Victoria Hospital Foundation has decided to postpone its annual Doctor’s Gala after Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

The event was scheduled for April 18, but organizers said they have “no choice but to postpone” following Friday’s announcement.

“The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and given that this gala is meant to celebrate our medical professionals, we feel it is our duty to protect our physicians and guests by strictly following the protocol as outlined by our chief medical officer,” Victoria Hospital Foundation CEO Sherry Buckler said in a statement issued late Friday afternoon. “We wish to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We will be reaching out personally to each ticket purchaser, vendor and sponsor in the coming days.”

A new date will be determined based on recommendations from the SHA and public health.