RCMP ask for help in finding La Loche man missing since October

La Loche RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old La Loche man who was reported missing last fall.

Family of Bert Brian Herman reported his disappearance on Oct. 11, 2019 at around 10:30 p.m. The family provided police with anecdotal evidence that Herman has been residing in the Saskatoon area, but investigators have not been able to confirm it.

Herman is 5’9” tall and 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the Grim Reaper on his upper right arm, a tattoo of a heart on his upper left arm, and a tattoo of the letter ‘B’ on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on Herman’s whereabouts is asked to call La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com, or by calling Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.