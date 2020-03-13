Chamber cancels finance minister speech, postpones Samuel McLeod Awards

A lunch presentation from finance minister Donna Harpauer was just one of several events cancelled by the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Harpauer was scheduled to speak on the 2020-21 provincial budget during a chamber event on March 27. Chamber CEO Elise Hildebrandt said the move was in everyone’s best interest, even though Prince Albert is a low-risk area for COVID-19.

“By being proactive now and suspending events in the short-term, we hope this situation is mitigated quickly,” she said in a statement released on Friday.

The Samuel McLeod Business Awards, scheduled for April 2, have been postponed until further notice. Another networking event scheduled for April 9 has been rescheduled for May 14.

The Chamber of Commerce office will remain open.