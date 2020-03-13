2 men charged following Prince Albert drug bust

Two men, ages 44 and 49, are jointly charged in connection to a drug bust on Thursday evening.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Street Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Integrated Crime Reduction Team, executed a search warrant at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of First Street East.

Police seized 24 grams of methamphetamine, 40 capsules containing MDMA powder, 5.5 grams of cocaine, scoresheets, scales and over $1,300 in cash.

The 49-year-old is facing additional drug-related charges, as well as a breach of probation charge.