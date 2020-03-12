Mann Art Gallery recruiting director and curator after Jesse Campbell’s departure

The Mann Art Gallery (MAG) is bidding farewell to its director and curator Jesse Campbell, opening up the opportunity for someone to take on a crucial role in Prince Albert’s thriving arts community.

On Wednesday, the gallery announced that Campbell would not be returning after her maternity leave. With Lana Wilson, who’s currently in the acting position, going back to her original educator role, the gallery is recruiting.

“I’m most proud that the MAG uses art to add depth, education, inspiration, beauty, challenges and healing into our lives,” said Campbell.

“This happened in special moments that I witnessed every day at work: people getting new perspectives about history, place and culture through exhibitions; visitors being moved to tears when connecting emotionally with art; local artists pushing boundaries and increasing their skills at professional development workshops.”

Throughout her time as director/curator for the past five years, the gallery’s collection has more than doubled through the Beth and Mac Hone collection. That’s not to mention pieces from Joe Fafard, including the Mahihkan sculpture displayed outside of the building, Ruth Cuthand and Catherine Blackburn.

Campbell curated its first touring exhibition, which was Blackburn’s New Age Warriors.

Not only was Campbell responsible for installing Mahihkan, she created the garden of the Foulds’ sculptures outside of the gallery. Previously, they were in storage.

“None of this would happen without artists, and I have been proud to work with them all,” said Campbell.

Applications for the full-time director and curator position are due on Apr. 22, with the successful candidate ideally starting on Jun. 1.

The director and curator will lead the artistic programming and administrative operations, reporting to and working with the board of directors.

Qualifications for the position include a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts or equivalent education and experience, in addition to three years of previous art gallery experience.

The director and curator will have to work some evenings and weekends for meetings and events, but hours are negotiable.

For more information, visit www.mannartgallery.ca. The Mann Art Gallery asks applications are sent by email only to board@mannartgallery.ca.