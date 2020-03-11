Police arrest four people and issue arrest warrant for fifth following weapons complaint

Prince Albert police have arrested four people following a weapons complaint on Tuesday evening.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a fifth person—a 22-year-old man—wanted in connection with the altercation.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of 18th Street West, where police located a woman in distress during a routine patrol. The woman told police she’d been threatened by several people with a firearm. She also reported another altercation with the group on Monday.

Police stopped the suspects on the 900 block of 17th Street West. They located an imitation handgun, mask, large knife and more than 400 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

The suspects include two women, ages 19 and 24, and two men, ages 25 and 42. Police say the suspects and the victim are known to each other.