No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Residents should practise social distancing until the epidemic has resolved, province says.

Testing in Saskatchewan for coronavirus cases has stepped up, but there remains no confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 in the province, officials said Wednesday. Coronavirus is the family of the disease-causing the current pandemic. COVID-19 is the name given to the virus itself.

Health Minister Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) executive director John Ash and medical officer of health Dr. Shaqib Shahab gave an update on the province’s preparations and the current status of the disease Wednesday afternoon. The press conference was streamed live on the province’s Facebook page.

So far, 204 people have been tested. All but two have been confirmed as negative, and the province is waiting on those last two results, Sahab said.

“We don’t have any presumptive cases,” he said.

The update came on the same day the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction,” the organization said in a statement.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death. Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this virus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.”

WHO said this is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. They also said they have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.

WHO also said there has never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. The virus has been confirmed in 114 countries. There have been over 118,000 confirmed cases and 4,292 deaths.

Canada has seen 93 cases and one death. A B.C. man who had other underlying health conditions died earlier this week.

There are no cases in Manitoba and 19 in Alberta. The Alberta cases are all related to travel, and not to community transmission.

Reiter tried to reassure Saskatchewan residents that the province will be ready if and when the illness does arrive within its borders.

“(We) have all the resources necessary to operate as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Shahab said that the declaration of a pandemic has been “expected for quite a while” and makes no difference in terms of the province’s preparation.

He said the recommendation remains that if you’ve travelled anywhere in the world or have been to a mass gathering, be aware of your symptoms for two weeks. If you get a fever or cough, self-isolate and call the health line, 811. You will be assessed for further testing.

That, Shahab said, is the best way to minimize the spread.

He reiterated that events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and that this weekend’s Juno Awards will continue as scheduled. Sporting events in affected areas, such as Italy and Washington State, have been cancelled.

“Given our current risk assessment, the event can go on,” Shahab said. That assessment is based on who is attending, where they are coming from and how the virus has spread to this point.

He advised that people who are sick should not go to the event, and those who are well should minimize hugs, handshakes and kisses, a practice called “social distancing.”

Social distancing should continue for the duration of the pandemic, he advised, and events held in Saskatchewan throughout that time will be subject to those same risk assessments.

Social distancing will help to minimize the spread of illnesses, Shahab said, while self-isolating will help to minimize possible transmission.

If the province does see sustained community transmission, it will then look at what measures to take, such as closing schools, cancelling events or restricting travel, Shahab said.

“We try to avoid disruption as much as we can. We need to make sure that people who have travelled get tested and screened. As long as we can maintain that, we need to allow routine things to continue as long as possible.”

Shahab said it’s impossible to predict how the disease will spread. That means it’s impossible to say when this year’s provincial election should or should not be held.

When it does come to election time, Shahab said people should avoid shaking hands or passing things by hand as much as possible. He also said sick people should avoid public gatherings, such as campaign rallies.

“Social distancing … we have to put that in place anyways and it has to be in place for many months,” he said. That includes visiting family, meeting with friends or attending places of worship, Shahab explained.

It’s only in cases of uncontrolled local transmission of the disease — which hasn’t been seen yet in Canada — that you would have to cancel an event.

“It all depends on what the local situation is at that time and we can’t predict that right now,” he said.

“We have to watch very carefully how this evolves. You can’t be cancelling everything for months at a time. It’s a tradeoff.”

He stressed that the disease, if not controlled properly, can cause a sudden spike in the use of the health care system. That’s what Canada, and Saskatchewan, are trying to avoid.

Instead, they’re trying to flatten the curve and slow down transmission.

“Individual measures are important to slow the spread of the virus,” he said, adding that most people who are diagnosed are able to recover at home.

The mortality rate of the virus varies. Globally, it’s sitting at about three per cent. For people aged 80 and older, it’s at about 14 per cent. It’s very low in people under the age of 20 and less than one per cent in younger adults. It ranges from two to five per cent in middle-aged adults, Shahab said.

‘It’s tough, it’s scary but take a deep breath, deal with it and once it goes away in two to three weeks, life comes back.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is preparing by ensuring it has the appropriate personal protective equipment available and by ensuring staff are ready for the virus’s potential arrival.

Existing pandemic plans are in place, and now the focus is specifically on COVID-19.

Shahab stressed that other countries have shown that with proper precautions, transmissions to health professionals can be minimized or eliminated altogether.

He also said that self-isolating and contacting the SHA through health line is important, as testing is currently done through ways that minimize exposure to others.