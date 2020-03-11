City to offer swimming lessons in French at Kinsmen Water Park this summer

The City of Prince Albert made the announcement Wednesday as they also unveiled the opening dates for the Kinsmen Water Park. It will be the 34th season for the facility.

Registration of swimming lessons will begin on April 20 at 9 a.m. online or in person at the Frank J. Dunn pool. Classes range from parent and tot up to bronze star and also include teen and adult levels.

The Kinsmen Water Park will be offering some swimming lesson classes in French for the 2020 season. A bilingual instructor will teach the lesson the same as an English class, but the instruction, correction and games will be in French. Swimmers will be encouraged to communicate in French with their classmates as well as with the instructor.

Registrations for the French classes are in-person only.

School booking rentals for the water park will be accepted in the order received beginning on April 22 at 9 a.m. by emailing lhaubrich@citypa.com. School swims are available Monday to Friday from 1-3 p.m. starting June 8.

After-hours rentals at the water part will become available for booking on May 1 at 9 a.m. only in person at the kinsmen Water Park. After-hours rentals run from 7:30 tp 9 p.m. daily, weather permitting, from June 6 until August 15. They are popular and fill quickly.

The office at the water park will open for the season on May 1 and run Monday to Friday from 9 -4. The water park itself is scheduled to open on June 5 at 4 p.m. It will be open daily until August 23.