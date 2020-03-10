Sask. Pen inmate, 27, dies in custody on Monday

A 27-year-old inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary died in custody on Monday, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Curtis McKenzie was serving a federal sentence of two years and one day for breach of recognizance and break and enter into a non-dwelling house. His sentence commenced on May 30, 2018.

McKenzie’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

CSC said it will review the circumstances of the death, like all cases involving the death of an inmate. Its policy requires police and the Coroner are notified.