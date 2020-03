A 19-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning after he was caught by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Integrated Crime Reduction Team (ICRT) on Monday afternoon.

Police located a man wanted on an outstanding warrant walking down an alley on the 200 block of 24th Street West. Officers located a sawed-off firearm and several baggies of crystal meth.

The accused is facing several firearms-related charges.