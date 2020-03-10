Natomagan brings home gold medal from SHSAA provincials

It was a successful finish to Sydni Natomagan’s high school wrestling career on Saturday in Saskatoon.

The Grade 12 student became the first female to win a gold medal at the SHSAA championship as she defeated Aliyah Lera of Regina’s Martin Collegiate in the 68-kilogram division final.

“What impressed us the most this past weekend was her ability to stay focussed through every match,” Marauders staff member Roxanne Richards said.

“She took her time and executed every move with perfection. She is a very methodical and cerebral wrestler. She was focussed on that gold medal and nothing was going to stop her.”

Natomagan had been with the Marauders since Grade 9 and was coming of a fifth place result at last year’s provincials.

“This just wasn’t good enough for her,” Richards said. “She worked very hard every day at practice, not only with her St. Mary team, but with her local club wrestling team as well.

“She attended every camp she could, improving her skill level and strength, which helped her capture a gold medal placing at every tournament she attended this season.”

It was a strong weekend for the Marauders program as they finished fifth overall in the 5A female division and ended up in a tie for seventh overall in the 5A male category with Swift Current.

Donovan Neudorf took home a silver medal in the male 59kg event, while Bryn Cooper (male 50kg), Colby Thomas (male 53kg) and Josh Jensen (male 73kg) all captured bronze medals.

Also placing in the top six were Shay Sather (fourth in male 100kg), Joey Kalmakof (fifth in male 65kg) and Bethiel Beyene (sixth in female 47kg).

Logan Bair (male 62kg) and Abby Tiessen (female 73kg) led the way for the Carlton Crusaders with fifth place finishes.