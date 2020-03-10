Cosmopolitan Club makes hospice campaign contribution

The Prince Albert Cosmopolitan Club is the latest organization to contribute to the campaign to build the Rose Garden Hospice.

The club presented a cheque for $10,000 to the hospice foundation Monday. The funds were raised through the club’s football pool.

For every Roughriders game and CFL playoff game, tickles are raffled for $20 each. The club pays out for every score change, every game, the 0-0 score, first, second and third quarters and final scores. Money raised goes to projects.

Tickets can be purchased from any Cosmo member or by sending an e-transfer of $20 to adbrassard@skyvelocity.ca and the answer to this question: Name the team which we support? Riders

While the goal of Cosmopolitan International is to find a cure for diabetes, a cause the local club has contributed thousands to over the years, Prince Albert’s club also looks to give back locally.

“The Hospice is one of the major projects for Prince Albert area, and we’re always here to the support local area,” said club president and International president-elect Arthur Brassard.

“This is a great cause.”

Other local organizations supported by the club include the Victoria Hospital Foundation, the Mont St. Joseph Care Home, the Herb Basset Care Home, Relay for Life, Camp Tamarack, Red River Roping and Riding Centre and Two Miles for Mary. They’ve also supported the Cosmo Lodge project in Little Red River Park and the frisbee golf course in Mair Park.

“We are now proud to support the Rose Garden Hospice,” the club wrote in a press release.

“Anything a local area charity needs some help with,” Brassard added,” We’ll be glad to help out with if we can.”

The Rose Garden Hospice foundation is currently raising $4 million to pay for capital costs of the hospice, the first stand-alone hospice to operate in Saskatchewan. The province has committed to funding its operating costs once built.

The campaign, launched last year, has raised over $2.2 million to date.